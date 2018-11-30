Select Mineral List Type Standard Detailed Gallery Strunz Chemical Elements

A gold and copper mine.The Sepon Gold and Copper Operation is in south-central Laos, in the Vilabouly district of Savannakhet province, 235 km east of the town of Savannakhet, 40 kilometres north of the town of Sepon. The gold portion of the Sepon mine was discovered in 1998 by CRA (now Rio Tinto). In November 1999, Oxiana Resources NL took an 80% stake in the project. The remaining 20% Rio Tinto holding was subsequently sold to Oxiana in 2004. In July 2008, Zinifex Ltd merged with Oxiana to form Oz Minerals Ltd. In June 2009, MMG acquired the majority of Oz Minerals and with this 90% ownership of LXML (10% being retained by the Lao PDR Central Government). Chifeng Jinlong Gold Operations took over the MMG 90% stake in LXML in October 2019, with financials back-dated to January 1st, 2019.As of 2021, Sepon is owned by Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd and operated as a joint venture with the Lao Government (who own a 10% stake) as Lane Xang Minerals Limited, or LXML. Lane Xang refers to an ancient name for the kingdom of Laos and means 'The land of a million elephants'.The gold operations commenced in 2002 based on a series of shallow open pits and a CIL plant with an initial 1.25 Mtpa capacity. During 2004, the gold plant was expanded to a nominal capacity of 2.5 Mtpa. From 2003 to 2006, gold production ranged from 140,000 to 200,000 ounces, but as Ore Reserves depleted, annual gold production was reduced to less than 100,000 ozs. MMG ceased oxide gold operations in December 2013 due to depleting ore reserves and lower margins. The gold plant has been placed on care and maintenance, while the Sepon operation focuses on supergene copper production.Copper operations commended in 2003 processing ore from the Khanong open pit which averaged 5.4%Cu. Additional open pits were mined through until 2020 when copper was largely stopped and the gold plant was re-started.