Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laosi
Regional Level Types
Sepon MineMine
Vilabouly DistrictDistrict
Savannakhet ProvinceProvince
LaosCountry

06503590017272050496152.jpg
Looking for minerals at Khanong Pit

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
08379330017272050504703.jpg
Khanong pit floor after a blast

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
00441560017272055713966.jpg
Annotated aerial photo of Khanong Pit

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
02193890017272050535078.jpg
Looking for minerals at Khanong Pit

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
08379330017272050504703.jpg
Khanong pit floor after a blast

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
Latitude & Longitude (WGS84):
16° 57' 37'' North , 105° 59' 56'' East
Latitude & Longitude (decimal):
16.96030,105.99900
GeoHash:
G#: w752kpd0g
GRN:
N12E72
Type:
Mine
Köppen climate type:
Aw : Tropical savanna, wet
Mindat Locality ID:
240476
Long-form identifier:
mindat:1:2:240476:2
GUID (UUID V4):
A gold and copper mine.

The Sepon Gold and Copper Operation is in south-central Laos, in the Vilabouly district of Savannakhet province, 235 km east of the town of Savannakhet, 40 kilometres north of the town of Sepon. The gold portion of the Sepon mine was discovered in 1998 by CRA (now Rio Tinto). In November 1999, Oxiana Resources NL took an 80% stake in the project. The remaining 20% Rio Tinto holding was subsequently sold to Oxiana in 2004. In July 2008, Zinifex Ltd merged with Oxiana to form Oz Minerals Ltd. In June 2009, MMG acquired the majority of Oz Minerals and with this 90% ownership of LXML (10% being retained by the Lao PDR Central Government). Chifeng Jinlong Gold Operations took over the MMG 90% stake in LXML in October 2019, with financials back-dated to January 1st, 2019.

As of 2021, Sepon is owned by Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd and operated as a joint venture with the Lao Government (who own a 10% stake) as Lane Xang Minerals Limited, or LXML. Lane Xang refers to an ancient name for the kingdom of Laos and means 'The land of a million elephants'.

The gold operations commenced in 2002 based on a series of shallow open pits and a CIL plant with an initial 1.25 Mtpa capacity. During 2004, the gold plant was expanded to a nominal capacity of 2.5 Mtpa. From 2003 to 2006, gold production ranged from 140,000 to 200,000 ounces, but as Ore Reserves depleted, annual gold production was reduced to less than 100,000 ozs. MMG ceased oxide gold operations in December 2013 due to depleting ore reserves and lower margins. The gold plant has been placed on care and maintenance, while the Sepon operation focuses on supergene copper production.

Copper operations commended in 2003 processing ore from the Khanong open pit which averaged 5.4%Cu. Additional open pits were mined through until 2020 when copper was largely stopped and the gold plant was re-started.

Detailed Mineral List:

Allophane
Formula: (Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
Azurite
Formula: Cu3(CO3)2(OH)2
Baryte
Formula: BaSO4
Bornite
Formula: Cu5FeS4
Brochantite
Formula: Cu4(SO4)(OH)6
References:
Michael Stott
Calcite
Formula: CaCO3
Cerussite
Formula: PbCO3
Chalcanthite
Formula: CuSO4 · 5H2O
Chalcocite
Formula: Cu2S
Chalcopyrite
Formula: CuFeS2
'Chlorite Group'
Chrysocolla
Formula: Cu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
Copper
Formula: Cu
Cuprite
Formula: Cu2O
Dolomite
Formula: CaMg(CO3)2
Epidote
Formula: (CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
Fluorite
Formula: CaF2
Galena
Formula: PbS
'Garnet Group'
Formula: X3Z2(SiO4)3
Gold
Formula: Au
Libethenite
Formula: Cu2(PO4)(OH)
References:
Michael Stott
Malachite
Formula: Cu2(CO3)(OH)2
Description: Pseudomorphs after azurite are known
Molybdenite
Formula: MoS2
Pseudomalachite
Formula: Cu5(PO4)2(OH)4
References:
Michael Stott
Pyrite
Formula: FeS2
Pyrolusite
Formula: Mn4+O2
'Pyroxene Group'
Formula: ADSi2O6
Quartz
Formula: SiO2
Silver
Formula: Ag
Sphalerite
Formula: ZnS
Stibnite
Formula: Sb2S3

Cu3(CO3)2(OH)2 Azurite
trans.png
Azurite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Azurite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Azurite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Azurite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Azurite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Azurite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Azurite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Azurite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
Cu Copper
trans.png
Copper

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Copper

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Copper, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Copper

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Copper

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Copper, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Copper

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Copper

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
Cu2O Cuprite
trans.png
Cuprite

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Cuprite

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Cuprite

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Cuprite

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Cuprite

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Cuprite

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Cuprite

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Cuprite

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
Cu2(CO3)(OH)2 Malachite
trans.png
Malachite

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Malachite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Malachite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Malachite

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Malachite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Malachite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Malachite

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Malachite, etc.

Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
Sb2S3 Stibnite
trans.png
Stibnite, etc.

Houay Yeng pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Stibnite, etc.

Houay Yeng pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos
trans.png
Stibnite, etc.

Houay Yeng pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos

List of minerals arranged by Strunz 10th Edition classification

Group 1 - Elements
Copper1.AA.05Cu
Gold1.AA.05Au
Silver1.AA.05Ag
Group 2 - Sulphides and Sulfosalts
Chalcocite2.BA.05Cu2S
Bornite2.BA.15Cu5FeS4
Sphalerite2.CB.05aZnS
Chalcopyrite2.CB.10aCuFeS2
Galena2.CD.10PbS
Stibnite2.DB.05Sb2S3
Molybdenite2.EA.30MoS2
Pyrite2.EB.05aFeS2
Group 3 - Halides
Fluorite3.AB.25CaF2
Group 4 - Oxides and Hydroxides
Cuprite4.AA.10Cu2O
Quartz4.DA.05SiO2
Pyrolusite4.DB.05Mn4+O2
Group 5 - Nitrates and Carbonates
Calcite5.AB.05CaCO3
Dolomite5.AB.10CaMg(CO3)2
Cerussite5.AB.15PbCO3
Azurite5.BA.05Cu3(CO3)2(OH)2
Malachite5.BA.10Cu2(CO3)(OH)2
Group 7 - Sulphates, Chromates, Molybdates and Tungstates
Baryte7.AD.35BaSO4
Brochantite7.BB.25Cu4(SO4)(OH)6
Chalcanthite7.CB.20CuSO4 · 5H2O
Group 8 - Phosphates, Arsenates and Vanadates
Libethenite8.BB.30Cu2(PO4)(OH)
Pseudomalachite8.BD.05Cu5(PO4)2(OH)4
Group 9 - Silicates
Epidote9.BG.05a(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
Allophane9.ED.20(Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
Chrysocolla9.ED.20Cu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
Unclassified
'Chlorite Group'-
'Pyroxene Group'-ADSi2O6
'Garnet Group'-X3Z2(SiO4)3

List of minerals for each chemical element

HHydrogen
H Allophane(Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
H AzuriteCu3(CO3)2(OH)2
H BrochantiteCu4(SO4)(OH)6
H ChalcanthiteCuSO4 · 5H2O
H ChrysocollaCu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
H Epidote(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
H LibetheniteCu2(PO4)(OH)
H MalachiteCu2(CO3)(OH)2
H PseudomalachiteCu5(PO4)2(OH)4
CCarbon
C AzuriteCu3(CO3)2(OH)2
C CalciteCaCO3
C CerussitePbCO3
C DolomiteCaMg(CO3)2
C MalachiteCu2(CO3)(OH)2
OOxygen
O Allophane(Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
O AzuriteCu3(CO3)2(OH)2
O BaryteBaSO4
O BrochantiteCu4(SO4)(OH)6
O CalciteCaCO3
O CerussitePbCO3
O ChalcanthiteCuSO4 · 5H2O
O ChrysocollaCu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
O CupriteCu2O
O DolomiteCaMg(CO3)2
O Epidote(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
O LibetheniteCu2(PO4)(OH)
O MalachiteCu2(CO3)(OH)2
O PseudomalachiteCu5(PO4)2(OH)4
O PyrolusiteMn4+O2
O QuartzSiO2
O Pyroxene GroupADSi2O6
O Garnet GroupX3Z2(SiO4)3
FFluorine
F FluoriteCaF2
MgMagnesium
Mg DolomiteCaMg(CO3)2
AlAluminium
Al Allophane(Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
Al ChrysocollaCu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
Al Epidote(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
SiSilicon
Si Allophane(Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
Si ChrysocollaCu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
Si Epidote(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
Si QuartzSiO2
Si Pyroxene GroupADSi2O6
Si Garnet GroupX3Z2(SiO4)3
PPhosphorus
P LibetheniteCu2(PO4)(OH)
P PseudomalachiteCu5(PO4)2(OH)4
SSulfur
S BaryteBaSO4
S BorniteCu5FeS4
S BrochantiteCu4(SO4)(OH)6
S ChalcopyriteCuFeS2
S ChalcanthiteCuSO4 · 5H2O
S ChalcociteCu2S
S GalenaPbS
S MolybdeniteMoS2
S PyriteFeS2
S SphaleriteZnS
S StibniteSb2S3
CaCalcium
Ca CalciteCaCO3
Ca DolomiteCaMg(CO3)2
Ca Epidote(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
Ca FluoriteCaF2
MnManganese
Mn PyrolusiteMn4+O2
FeIron
Fe BorniteCu5FeS4
Fe ChalcopyriteCuFeS2
Fe Epidote(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
Fe PyriteFeS2
CuCopper
Cu AzuriteCu3(CO3)2(OH)2
Cu BorniteCu5FeS4
Cu BrochantiteCu4(SO4)(OH)6
Cu ChalcopyriteCuFeS2
Cu ChalcanthiteCuSO4 · 5H2O
Cu ChalcociteCu2S
Cu ChrysocollaCu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
Cu CupriteCu2O
Cu CopperCu
Cu LibetheniteCu2(PO4)(OH)
Cu MalachiteCu2(CO3)(OH)2
Cu PseudomalachiteCu5(PO4)2(OH)4
ZnZinc
Zn SphaleriteZnS
MoMolybdenum
Mo MolybdeniteMoS2
AgSilver
Ag SilverAg
SbAntimony
Sb StibniteSb2S3
BaBarium
Ba BaryteBaSO4
AuGold
Au GoldAu
PbLead
Pb CerussitePbCO3
Pb GalenaPbS

Other Databases

Wikipedia:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sepon_mine
Wikidata ID:Q15283846

References

Uchikawa, Shuji (2009) Major Industries and Business Chance in CLMV Countries. BCR Research Report 2, Bangkok Research Center. 69-100
Cromie, PW (2010) Geological setting, geochemistry and genesis of the Sepon gold and copper deposits, Laos. PhD thesis, University of Tasmania.
De Ascenção Guedes, Roger; Lebocey, Julien; Bayle, Louis-Dominique (2015) Munich 2015. Le Règne Minéral, 21 (126). 35-49p.44
www.mmg.com (n.d.) https://www.mmg.com/media-release/181130-mmg-completes-sale-of-sepon-mine/
www.mmg.com (n.d.) https://www.mmg.com/exchange-announcements/announcements-and-notices-completion-of-the-disposal-of-assets-associated-with-the-sepon-mine/
www.mmg.com (n.d.) https://www.mmg.com/wp-content/uploads/attachments/e_2018-11-30_DT_Completion%20of%20Sale%20of%20Sepon.pdf
