Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laosi
Regional Level Types
|Sepon Mine
|Mine
|Vilabouly District
|District
|Savannakhet Province
|Province
|Laos
|Country
Khanong pit floor after a blast
Annotated aerial photo of Khanong Pit
Looking for minerals at Khanong Pit
Khanong pit floor after a blast
Annotated aerial photo of Khanong Pit
Looking for minerals at Khanong Pit
Khanong pit floor after a blast
Latitude & Longitude (WGS84):
16° 57' 37'' North , 105° 59' 56'' East
Latitude & Longitude (decimal):
Type:
Köppen climate type:
Mindat Locality ID:
240476
Long-form identifier:
mindat:1:2:240476:2
GUID (UUID V4):
0
A gold and copper mine.
The Sepon Gold and Copper Operation is in south-central Laos, in the Vilabouly district of Savannakhet province, 235 km east of the town of Savannakhet, 40 kilometres north of the town of Sepon. The gold portion of the Sepon mine was discovered in 1998 by CRA (now Rio Tinto). In November 1999, Oxiana Resources NL took an 80% stake in the project. The remaining 20% Rio Tinto holding was subsequently sold to Oxiana in 2004. In July 2008, Zinifex Ltd merged with Oxiana to form Oz Minerals Ltd. In June 2009, MMG acquired the majority of Oz Minerals and with this 90% ownership of LXML (10% being retained by the Lao PDR Central Government). Chifeng Jinlong Gold Operations took over the MMG 90% stake in LXML in October 2019, with financials back-dated to January 1st, 2019.
As of 2021, Sepon is owned by Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd and operated as a joint venture with the Lao Government (who own a 10% stake) as Lane Xang Minerals Limited, or LXML. Lane Xang refers to an ancient name for the kingdom of Laos and means 'The land of a million elephants'.
The gold operations commenced in 2002 based on a series of shallow open pits and a CIL plant with an initial 1.25 Mtpa capacity. During 2004, the gold plant was expanded to a nominal capacity of 2.5 Mtpa. From 2003 to 2006, gold production ranged from 140,000 to 200,000 ounces, but as Ore Reserves depleted, annual gold production was reduced to less than 100,000 ozs. MMG ceased oxide gold operations in December 2013 due to depleting ore reserves and lower margins. The gold plant has been placed on care and maintenance, while the Sepon operation focuses on supergene copper production.
Copper operations commended in 2003 processing ore from the Khanong open pit which averaged 5.4%Cu. Additional open pits were mined through until 2020 when copper was largely stopped and the gold plant was re-started.
Select Mineral List TypeStandard Detailed Gallery Strunz Chemical Elements
Mineral ListMineral list contains entries from the region specified including sub-localities
28 valid minerals.
Rock Types Recorded
Note: data is currently VERY limited. Please bear with us while we work towards adding this information!
Rock list contains entries from the region specified including sub-localities
Select Rock List TypeAlphabetical List Tree Diagram
Entries shown in red are rocks recorded for this region.
Detailed Mineral List:
| ⓘ Allophane
Formula: (Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
References:
|ⓘ Azurite
Formula: Cu3(CO3)2(OH)2
|ⓘ Baryte
Formula: BaSO4
| ⓘ Bornite
Formula: Cu5FeS4
| ⓘ Brochantite
Formula: Cu4(SO4)(OH)6
|ⓘ Calcite
Formula: CaCO3
| ⓘ Cerussite
Formula: PbCO3
| ⓘ Chalcanthite
Formula: CuSO4 · 5H2O
|ⓘ Chalcocite
Formula: Cu2S
|ⓘ Chalcopyrite
Formula: CuFeS2
|ⓘ 'Chlorite Group'
| ⓘ Chrysocolla
Formula: Cu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
| ⓘ Copper
Formula: Cu
| ⓘ Cuprite
Formula: Cu2O
|ⓘ Dolomite
Formula: CaMg(CO3)2
| ⓘ Epidote
Formula: (CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
| ⓘ Fluorite
Formula: CaF2
|ⓘ Galena
Formula: PbS
| ⓘ 'Garnet Group'
Formula: X3Z2(SiO4)3
|ⓘ Gold
Formula: Au
| ⓘ Libethenite
Formula: Cu2(PO4)(OH)
|ⓘ Malachite
Formula: Cu2(CO3)(OH)2
Localities:
Description: Pseudomorphs after azurite are known
| ⓘ Molybdenite
Formula: MoS2
| ⓘ Pseudomalachite
Formula: Cu5(PO4)2(OH)4
|ⓘ Pyrite
Formula: FeS2
| ⓘ Pyrolusite
Formula: Mn4+O2
| ⓘ 'Pyroxene Group'
Formula: ADSi2O6
|ⓘ Quartz
Formula: SiO2
| ⓘ Silver
Formula: Ag
|ⓘ Sphalerite
Formula: ZnS
|ⓘ Stibnite
Formula: Sb2S3
Gallery:
List of minerals arranged by Strunz 10th Edition classification
|Group 1 - Elements
|ⓘ
|Copper
|1.AA.05
|Cu
|ⓘ
|Gold
|1.AA.05
|Au
|ⓘ
|Silver
|1.AA.05
|Ag
|Group 2 - Sulphides and Sulfosalts
|ⓘ
|Chalcocite
|2.BA.05
|Cu2S
|ⓘ
|Bornite
|2.BA.15
|Cu5FeS4
|ⓘ
|Sphalerite
|2.CB.05a
|ZnS
|ⓘ
|Chalcopyrite
|2.CB.10a
|CuFeS2
|ⓘ
|Galena
|2.CD.10
|PbS
|ⓘ
|Stibnite
|2.DB.05
|Sb2S3
|ⓘ
|Molybdenite
|2.EA.30
|MoS2
|ⓘ
|Pyrite
|2.EB.05a
|FeS2
|Group 3 - Halides
|ⓘ
|Fluorite
|3.AB.25
|CaF2
|Group 4 - Oxides and Hydroxides
|ⓘ
|Cuprite
|4.AA.10
|Cu2O
|ⓘ
|Quartz
|4.DA.05
|SiO2
|ⓘ
|Pyrolusite
|4.DB.05
|Mn4+O2
|Group 5 - Nitrates and Carbonates
|ⓘ
|Calcite
|5.AB.05
|CaCO3
|ⓘ
|Dolomite
|5.AB.10
|CaMg(CO3)2
|ⓘ
|Cerussite
|5.AB.15
|PbCO3
|ⓘ
|Azurite
|5.BA.05
|Cu3(CO3)2(OH)2
|ⓘ
|Malachite
|5.BA.10
|Cu2(CO3)(OH)2
|Group 7 - Sulphates, Chromates, Molybdates and Tungstates
|ⓘ
|Baryte
|7.AD.35
|BaSO4
|ⓘ
|Brochantite
|7.BB.25
|Cu4(SO4)(OH)6
|ⓘ
|Chalcanthite
|7.CB.20
|CuSO4 · 5H2O
|Group 8 - Phosphates, Arsenates and Vanadates
|ⓘ
|Libethenite
|8.BB.30
|Cu2(PO4)(OH)
|ⓘ
|Pseudomalachite
|8.BD.05
|Cu5(PO4)2(OH)4
|Group 9 - Silicates
|ⓘ
|Epidote
|9.BG.05a
|(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
|ⓘ
|Allophane
|9.ED.20
|(Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
|ⓘ
|Chrysocolla
|9.ED.20
|Cu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
|Unclassified
|ⓘ
|'Chlorite Group'
|-
|ⓘ
|'Pyroxene Group'
|-
|ADSi2O6
|ⓘ
|'Garnet Group'
|-
|X3Z2(SiO4)3
List of minerals for each chemical element
|H
|Hydrogen
|H
|ⓘ Allophane
|(Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
|H
|ⓘ Azurite
|Cu3(CO3)2(OH)2
|H
|ⓘ Brochantite
|Cu4(SO4)(OH)6
|H
|ⓘ Chalcanthite
|CuSO4 · 5H2O
|H
|ⓘ Chrysocolla
|Cu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
|H
|ⓘ Epidote
|(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
|H
|ⓘ Libethenite
|Cu2(PO4)(OH)
|H
|ⓘ Malachite
|Cu2(CO3)(OH)2
|H
|ⓘ Pseudomalachite
|Cu5(PO4)2(OH)4
|C
|Carbon
|C
|ⓘ Azurite
|Cu3(CO3)2(OH)2
|C
|ⓘ Calcite
|CaCO3
|C
|ⓘ Cerussite
|PbCO3
|C
|ⓘ Dolomite
|CaMg(CO3)2
|C
|ⓘ Malachite
|Cu2(CO3)(OH)2
|O
|Oxygen
|O
|ⓘ Allophane
|(Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
|O
|ⓘ Azurite
|Cu3(CO3)2(OH)2
|O
|ⓘ Baryte
|BaSO4
|O
|ⓘ Brochantite
|Cu4(SO4)(OH)6
|O
|ⓘ Calcite
|CaCO3
|O
|ⓘ Cerussite
|PbCO3
|O
|ⓘ Chalcanthite
|CuSO4 · 5H2O
|O
|ⓘ Chrysocolla
|Cu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
|O
|ⓘ Cuprite
|Cu2O
|O
|ⓘ Dolomite
|CaMg(CO3)2
|O
|ⓘ Epidote
|(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
|O
|ⓘ Libethenite
|Cu2(PO4)(OH)
|O
|ⓘ Malachite
|Cu2(CO3)(OH)2
|O
|ⓘ Pseudomalachite
|Cu5(PO4)2(OH)4
|O
|ⓘ Pyrolusite
|Mn4+O2
|O
|ⓘ Quartz
|SiO2
|O
|ⓘ Pyroxene Group
|ADSi2O6
|O
|ⓘ Garnet Group
|X3Z2(SiO4)3
|F
|Fluorine
|F
|ⓘ Fluorite
|CaF2
|Mg
|Magnesium
|Mg
|ⓘ Dolomite
|CaMg(CO3)2
|Al
|Aluminium
|Al
|ⓘ Allophane
|(Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
|Al
|ⓘ Chrysocolla
|Cu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
|Al
|ⓘ Epidote
|(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
|Si
|Silicon
|Si
|ⓘ Allophane
|(Al2O3)(SiO2)1.3-2 · 2.5-3H2O
|Si
|ⓘ Chrysocolla
|Cu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
|Si
|ⓘ Epidote
|(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
|Si
|ⓘ Quartz
|SiO2
|Si
|ⓘ Pyroxene Group
|ADSi2O6
|Si
|ⓘ Garnet Group
|X3Z2(SiO4)3
|P
|Phosphorus
|P
|ⓘ Libethenite
|Cu2(PO4)(OH)
|P
|ⓘ Pseudomalachite
|Cu5(PO4)2(OH)4
|S
|Sulfur
|S
|ⓘ Baryte
|BaSO4
|S
|ⓘ Bornite
|Cu5FeS4
|S
|ⓘ Brochantite
|Cu4(SO4)(OH)6
|S
|ⓘ Chalcopyrite
|CuFeS2
|S
|ⓘ Chalcanthite
|CuSO4 · 5H2O
|S
|ⓘ Chalcocite
|Cu2S
|S
|ⓘ Galena
|PbS
|S
|ⓘ Molybdenite
|MoS2
|S
|ⓘ Pyrite
|FeS2
|S
|ⓘ Sphalerite
|ZnS
|S
|ⓘ Stibnite
|Sb2S3
|Ca
|Calcium
|Ca
|ⓘ Calcite
|CaCO3
|Ca
|ⓘ Dolomite
|CaMg(CO3)2
|Ca
|ⓘ Epidote
|(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
|Ca
|ⓘ Fluorite
|CaF2
|Mn
|Manganese
|Mn
|ⓘ Pyrolusite
|Mn4+O2
|Fe
|Iron
|Fe
|ⓘ Bornite
|Cu5FeS4
|Fe
|ⓘ Chalcopyrite
|CuFeS2
|Fe
|ⓘ Epidote
|(CaCa)(AlAlFe3+)O[Si2O7][SiO4](OH)
|Fe
|ⓘ Pyrite
|FeS2
|Cu
|Copper
|Cu
|ⓘ Azurite
|Cu3(CO3)2(OH)2
|Cu
|ⓘ Bornite
|Cu5FeS4
|Cu
|ⓘ Brochantite
|Cu4(SO4)(OH)6
|Cu
|ⓘ Chalcopyrite
|CuFeS2
|Cu
|ⓘ Chalcanthite
|CuSO4 · 5H2O
|Cu
|ⓘ Chalcocite
|Cu2S
|Cu
|ⓘ Chrysocolla
|Cu2-xAlx(H2-xSi2O5)(OH)4 · nH2O, x < 1
|Cu
|ⓘ Cuprite
|Cu2O
|Cu
|ⓘ Copper
|Cu
|Cu
|ⓘ Libethenite
|Cu2(PO4)(OH)
|Cu
|ⓘ Malachite
|Cu2(CO3)(OH)2
|Cu
|ⓘ Pseudomalachite
|Cu5(PO4)2(OH)4
|Zn
|Zinc
|Zn
|ⓘ Sphalerite
|ZnS
|Mo
|Molybdenum
|Mo
|ⓘ Molybdenite
|MoS2
|Ag
|Silver
|Ag
|ⓘ Silver
|Ag
|Sb
|Antimony
|Sb
|ⓘ Stibnite
|Sb2S3
|Ba
|Barium
|Ba
|ⓘ Baryte
|BaSO4
|Au
|Gold
|Au
|ⓘ Gold
|Au
|Pb
|Lead
|Pb
|ⓘ Cerussite
|PbCO3
|Pb
|ⓘ Galena
|PbS
Other Databases
|Wikipedia:
|https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sepon_mine
|Wikidata ID:
|Q15283846
Localities in this Region
- Savannakhet Province
- Vilabouly District
- Sepon Mine
- Vilabouly District
Other Regions, Features and Areas containing this locality
AsiaContinent
Eurasian Plate
- Truongson TerraneVolcanic Arc
Sunda PlateTectonic Plate
This page contains all mineral locality references listed on mindat.org. This does not claim to be a complete list. If you know of more minerals from this site, please register so you can add to our database. This locality information is for reference purposes only. You should never attempt to visit any sites listed in mindat.org without first ensuring that you have the permission of the land and/or mineral rights holders for access and that you are aware of all safety precautions necessary.
References
Uchikawa, Shuji (2009) Major Industries and Business Chance in CLMV Countries. BCR Research Report 2, Bangkok Research Center. 69-100
Cromie, PW (2010) Geological setting, geochemistry and genesis of the Sepon gold and copper deposits, Laos. PhD thesis, University of Tasmania.
De Ascenção Guedes, Roger; Lebocey, Julien; Bayle, Louis-Dominique (2015) Munich 2015. Le Règne Minéral, 21 (126). 35-49p.44
www.mmg.com (n.d.) https://www.mmg.com/exchange-announcements/announcements-and-notices-completion-of-the-disposal-of-assets-associated-with-the-sepon-mine/
Khanong open pit, Sepon Mine, Vilabouly District, Savannakhet Province, Laos